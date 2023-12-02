Show property on map Show properties list
  Hungary
  Hungary
  Land
  Marcali jaras

Lands for sale in Marcali jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Area 1 818 m²
€10,519
per month
Plot of land in Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
Area 786 m²
€223,263
per month
Plot of land in Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyzsitfa, Hungary
Area 8 431 m²
€118,337
per month
Plot of land in Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
Area 1 989 m²
€23,667
per month
