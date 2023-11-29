Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Lenti jaras

Residential properties for sale in Lenti jaras, Hungary

Lenti
9
18 properties total found
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€49,565
Leave a request
2 room house in Paka, Hungary
2 room house
Paka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€28,585
Leave a request
5 room house in Lenti, Hungary
5 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
4 room house in Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
4 room house in Lenti, Hungary
4 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€97,032
Leave a request
2 room house in Zalabaksa, Hungary
2 room house
Zalabaksa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
€36,190
Leave a request
2 room house in Paka, Hungary
2 room house
Paka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€18,882
Leave a request
3 room house in Marokfoeld, Hungary
3 room house
Marokfoeld, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€65,562
Leave a request
2 room house in Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€62,939
Leave a request
3 room house in Tornyiszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Tornyiszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€109,620
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lenti, Hungary
2 room apartment
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€52,450
Leave a request
2 room house in Lenti, Hungary
2 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€36,715
Leave a request
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€25,963
Leave a request
4 room house in Tornyiszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Tornyiszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€55,072
Leave a request
3 room house in Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
3 room house
Szentgyoergyvoelgy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€43,271
Leave a request
2 room house in Kerkateskand, Hungary
2 room house
Kerkateskand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€18,331
Leave a request
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€68,184
Leave a request
3 room house in Lenti, Hungary
3 room house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€48,516
Leave a request

Property types in Lenti jaras

houses

Properties features in Lenti jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir