  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Koszegi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

17 properties total found
3 room house in Lukacshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€60,441
5 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
€65,696
5 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€183,372
9 room house in Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 330 m²
€447,060
House in Koeszeg, Hungary
House
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€45,988
2 room house in Velem, Hungary
2 room house
Velem, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€104,852
3 room house in Velem, Hungary
3 room house
Velem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€226,293
8 room house in Buek, Hungary
8 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
€447,323
7 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€149,985
4 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€763,081
3 room house in Kiszsidany, Hungary
3 room house
Kiszsidany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€96,306
2 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€35,523
7 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€141,904
4 room house in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€209,966
9 room house in Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
€223,368
7 room house in Buek, Hungary
7 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
€598,836
2 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€84,091
Properties features in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
