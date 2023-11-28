Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

Koeszeg
16
Buek
4
27 properties total found
3 room house in Lukacshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Lukacshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€60,441
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€68,062
5 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 214 m²
€236,507
5 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
€65,696
5 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€183,372
9 room house in Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 330 m²
€447,060
3 room apartment in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€81,464
3 room apartment in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€81,464
House in Koeszeg, Hungary
House
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€45,988
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,689
2 room house in Velem, Hungary
2 room house
Velem, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€104,852
3 room house in Velem, Hungary
3 room house
Velem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€226,293
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€112,735
8 room house in Buek, Hungary
8 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
€447,323
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€122,458
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€91,712
7 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€149,985
4 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
4 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€763,081
3 room house in Kiszsidany, Hungary
3 room house
Kiszsidany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€96,306
2 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€35,523
7 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
7 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€141,904
4 room house in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€209,966
9 room house in Buek, Hungary
9 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
€223,368
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
€110,107
7 room house in Buek, Hungary
7 room house
Buek, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
€598,836
2 room house in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room house
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€84,091
6 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
€183,950
