Houses for sale in Komaromi jaras, Hungary

7 room house in Acs, Hungary
7 room house
Acs, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€364,302
5 room house in Babolna, Hungary
5 room house
Babolna, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€104,809
3 room house in Komarom, Hungary
3 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€109,815
2 room house in Mocsa, Hungary
2 room house
Mocsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€64,211
House in Komarom, Hungary
House
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€23,326
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€31,188
3 room house in Acs, Hungary
3 room house
Acs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€209,408
6 room house in Komarom, Hungary
6 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
€248,983
Leave a request
House in Almasfuezito, Hungary
House
Almasfuezito, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Do you not have enough money to buy an apartment for 20-30-40 million where you can't even s…
€39,182
3 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€45,210
2 room house in Acs, Hungary
2 room house
Acs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€44,351
2 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
€22,307
2 room house in Kisigmand, Hungary
2 room house
Kisigmand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€39,246
House in Komarom, Hungary
House
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€13,170
5 room house in Komarom, Hungary
5 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€200,497
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€139,598
2 room house in Komarom, Hungary
2 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€40,677
4 room house in Komarom, Hungary
4 room house
Komarom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€149,390
4 room house in Babolna, Hungary
4 room house
Babolna, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€123,081
6 room house in Nagyigmand, Hungary
6 room house
Nagyigmand, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 363 m²
€469,754
