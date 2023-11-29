Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hungary

Tiszafueredi jaras
65
Tiszafuered
40
Szolnoki jaras
34
Karcagi jaras
25
Szolnok
23
Kunhegyesi jaras
22
Karcag
17
Jaszberenyi jaras
16
197 properties total found
2 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€97,192
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€78,755
4 room house in Jaszfenyszaru, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszfenyszaru, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€56,630
3 room house in Jaszbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszbereny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€329,242
2 room house in Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszarokszallas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€40,826
2 room house in Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
2 room house
Jaszjakohalma, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€25,549
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€60,580
3 room house in Kunmadaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kunmadaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€35,031
House in Oecsoed, Hungary
House
Oecsoed, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€17,560
6 room house in Berekfuerdo, Hungary
6 room house
Berekfuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
€175,599
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€78,364
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€59,992
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€91,469
2 room house in Tiszaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€43,244
4 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€39,051
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€53,728
House in Tiszafuered, Hungary
House
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
€12,292
2 room house in Kengyel, Hungary
2 room house
Kengyel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€44,513
3 room house in Martfu, Hungary
3 room house
Martfu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€230,637
1 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€44,513
2 room house in Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€23,705
3 room house in Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszfelsoszentgyoergy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€51,107
2 room house in Tiszaszolos, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaszolos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€20,181
4 room house in Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszaszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€26,183
2 room house in Tiszaigar, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszaigar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€20,705
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€138,624
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€114,480
3 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
3 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€156,859
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€121,294
2 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€91,924
