Houses for sale in Ibranyi jaras, Hungary

4 room house in Nagyhalasz, Hungary
4 room house
Nagyhalasz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€39,399
3 room house in Balsa, Hungary
3 room house
Balsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€30,409
2 room house in Balsa, Hungary
2 room house
Balsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€36,755
3 room house in Balsa, Hungary
3 room house
Balsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€38,896
4 room house in Gavavencsello, Hungary
4 room house
Gavavencsello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€42,838
Properties features in Ibranyi jaras, Hungary

