Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Heves

Lands for sale in Heves, Hungary

54 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
Area 520 000 m²
€685,970
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 600 m²
€12,933
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 4 354 m²
€139,886
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€126,689
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bodony, Hungary
Plot of land
Bodony, Hungary
Area 1 325 m²
€7,893
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€157,042
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Visonta, Hungary
Plot of land
Visonta, Hungary
Area 1 233 m²
€2,930
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 304 m²
€26,130
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 302 m²
€26,130
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
Area 1 413 m²
€21,115
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€659,840
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 1 165 m²
€29,033
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Karacsond, Hungary
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
Area 1 260 m²
€10,294
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 725 m²
€23,464
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 463 m²
€26,130
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 1 012 m²
€28,505
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
€0
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 447 m²
€25,074
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 000 m²
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 2 770 m²
€51,468
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€26,130
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 652 m²
€16,364
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszanana, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
Area 886 m²
€17,156
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Hered, Hungary
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€76,303
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tiszanana, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
Area 807 m²
€22,435
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 6 089 m²
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
€234,903
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
Area 882 m²
882 sq.m. vacant building plot for sale at the end of Eger in Ostoros! Only available at Ott…
€92,351
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 315 m²
€42,758
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€17,684
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€17,684
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir