UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Heves
Lands for sale in Heves, Hungary
Clear all
54 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
520 000 m²
€685,970
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1
1 600 m²
€12,933
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 354 m²
€139,886
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
20 000 m²
€126,689
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bodony, Hungary
1 325 m²
€7,893
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€157,042
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Visonta, Hungary
1 233 m²
€2,930
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 304 m²
€26,130
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 302 m²
€26,130
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 413 m²
€21,115
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
20 000 m²
€659,840
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 165 m²
€29,033
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 260 m²
€10,294
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
725 m²
€23,464
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
1 463 m²
€26,130
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 012 m²
€28,505
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
€0
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
447 m²
€25,074
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1
130 000 m²
€1,70M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
2 770 m²
€51,468
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€26,130
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€16,364
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
886 m²
€17,156
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
20 000 m²
€76,303
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
807 m²
€22,435
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 089 m²
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
€234,903
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
882 m²
882 sq.m. vacant building plot for sale at the end of Eger in Ostoros! Only available at Ott…
€92,351
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
315 m²
€42,758
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€17,684
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€17,684
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL