Apartments for sale in Gyor, Hungary

14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€78,630
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€104,927
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€60,221
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€78,630
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
€153,841
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
€202,465
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
€183,820
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
€260,346
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€205,121
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€84,152
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€217,744
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€84,152
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€87,545
5 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€917,786
Properties features in Gyor, Hungary

