Houses for sale in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary

12 properties total found
3 room house in Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
3 room house
Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€65,841
6 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
An exceptionally spacious semi-detached house awaits its new owner in one of Gyöngyös' most …
€156,009
9 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
9 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
For Sale in Mátraszentimre - Excellent Condition 8-Room House on the Edge of the Forest Qui…
€393,989
2 room house in Visznek, Hungary
2 room house
Visznek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€34,110
3 room house in Nagyrede, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyrede, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
For sale in the enchanting street of Nagyréde, just 10 minutes away from the M3 motorway, is…
€122,930
6 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
6 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€250,936
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€235,335
2 room house in Nagyfueged, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyfueged, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€44,952
2 room house in Nagyfueged, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyfueged, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€31,731
4 room house in Visonta, Hungary
4 room house
Visonta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€105,504
5 room house in Gyoengyoespata, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoengyoespata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
€65,702
House in Visonta, Hungary
House
Visonta, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
€7,272
