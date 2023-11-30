Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fot
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Fot, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€238,349
Leave a request
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€166,765
Leave a request
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€260,491
Leave a request
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€125,617
Leave a request
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€416,974
Leave a request
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€136,107
Leave a request
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€238,645
Leave a request
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€170,435
Leave a request
8 room house in Fot, Hungary
8 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
€652,997
Leave a request
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€314,435
Leave a request
House in Fot, Hungary
House
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€110,931
Leave a request
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€312,075
Leave a request
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€178,328
Leave a request
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
€262,248
Leave a request
9 room house in Fot, Hungary
9 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 660 m²
€496,907
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir