  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fot

Residential properties for sale in Fot, Hungary

apartments
11
houses
17
28 properties total found
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€235,761
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€238,349
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€140,252
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€126,996
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€166,765
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€166,765
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€260,491
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€125,617
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€416,974
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€136,107
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€170,435
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€94,147
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
€47,205
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€67,922
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€75,790
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
€39,075
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€67,922
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€238,645
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
€157,086
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€170,435
8 room house in Fot, Hungary
8 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
€652,997
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€314,435
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€141,614
House in Fot, Hungary
House
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€110,931
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€312,075
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€178,328
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
€262,248
9 room house in Fot, Hungary
9 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 660 m²
€496,907
