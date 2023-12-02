Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

28 properties total found
5 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€250,604
per month
House in Fonyod, Hungary
House
Fonyod, Hungary
Area 26 m²
€0
per month
2 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€79,715
per month
6 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€306,571
per month
3 room house in Karad, Hungary
3 room house
Karad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€131,633
per month
9 room house in Buzsak, Hungary
9 room house
Buzsak, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€165,926
per month
9 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€553,967
per month
8 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€183,959
per month
2 room house in Latrany, Hungary
2 room house
Latrany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Dreaming of a peaceful getaway near Lake Balaton? Don’t miss this amazing offer: a cozy mobi…
€72,280
per month
2 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€92,064
per month
9 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€654,209
per month
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€197,582
per month
2 room house in Somogytur, Hungary
2 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€57,771
per month
3 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€75,181
per month
3 room house in Somogyvar, Hungary
3 room house
Somogyvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€43,526
per month
3 room house in Somogytur, Hungary
3 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€118,444
per month
4 room house in Buzsak, Hungary
4 room house
Buzsak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
€26,116
per month
2 room house in Lengyeltoti, Hungary
2 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€34,267
per month
4 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€261,156
per month
5 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€261,156
per month
5 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€261,156
per month
3 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€171,202
per month
2 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
€129,259
per month
6 room house in Lengyeltoti, Hungary
6 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
€262,475
per month
3 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€171,202
per month
5 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€234,513
per month
8 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 260 m²
€493,295
per month
4 room house in Somogytur, Hungary
4 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€92,328
per month
