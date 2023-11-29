Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Fejér, Hungary

101 property total found
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 826 m²
€18,266
Plot of land in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Area 645 m²
€15,657
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 6 104 m²
€19,571
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€91,332
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 983 m²
€54,538
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 1 659 m²
€62,366
Plot of land in Aba, Hungary
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
Area 853 m²
€11,743
Plot of land in Racalmas, Hungary
Plot of land
Racalmas, Hungary
Area 1 360 m²
€51,929
Plot of land in Racalmas, Hungary
Plot of land
Racalmas, Hungary
Area 840 m²
€33,662
Plot of land in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Plot of land
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€5,088
Plot of land in Koszarhegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Area 995 m²
€4,958
Plot of land in Igar, Hungary
Plot of land
Igar, Hungary
Area 1 417 m²
€7,567
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 7 414 m²
€96,733
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
Area 4 435 m²
€91,332
Plot of land in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Plot of land
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€6,524
Plot of land in Urhida, Hungary
Plot of land
Urhida, Hungary
€39,142
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
Area 2 149 m²
€16,962
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 205 m²
€64,976
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€328,794
Plot of land in Isztimer, Hungary
Plot of land
Isztimer, Hungary
€11,743
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€78,023
Plot of land in Mor, Hungary
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
€38,881
Plot of land in Pakozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
Area 1 298 m²
€35,228
Plot of land in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Plot of land
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Area 5 500 m²
€83,503
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
Area 3 997 m²
€93,941
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 792 m²
€21,659
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€31,053
Plot of land in Alcsutdoboz, Hungary
Plot of land
Alcsutdoboz, Hungary
Area 4 106 m²
€46,971
Plot of land in Szar, Hungary
Plot of land
Szar, Hungary
Area 4 278 m²
€148,740
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
Area 2 872 m²
€62,627
