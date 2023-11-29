Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Fejér, Hungary

213 properties total found
2 room house in Gyuro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,300
4 room house in Koszarhegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€191,441
2 room house in Nadasdladany, Hungary
2 room house
Nadasdladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€62,677
2 room house in Rackeresztur, Hungary
2 room house
Rackeresztur, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€129,813
3 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
3 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€117,985
2 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€112,766
4 room house in Nadap, Hungary
4 room house
Nadap, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 30 m²
€60,317
3 room house in Lepseny, Hungary
3 room house
Lepseny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€57,668
3 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€25,963
4 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€109,882
2 room house in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€69,496
3 room house in Baracs, Hungary
3 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€91,760
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€85,230
House in Racalmas, Hungary
House
Racalmas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€28,585
3 room house in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
3 room house
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€70,807
9 room house in Velence, Hungary
9 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 322 m²
€365,835
6 room house in Nadap, Hungary
6 room house
Nadap, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€91,524
5 room house in Pakozd, Hungary
5 room house
Pakozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€249,135
5 room house in Sarosd, Hungary
5 room house
Sarosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
€78,412
House in Bicske, Hungary
House
Bicske, Hungary
Area 880 m²
Exclusive family property near Budapest for sale. This exclusive family property is locate…
€6,00M
3 room house in Perkata, Hungary
3 room house
Perkata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€52,423
4 room house in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
4 room house
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€118,011
3 room house in Sarosd, Hungary
3 room house
Sarosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€35,403
3 room house in Sukoro, Hungary
3 room house
Sukoro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€117,749
5 room house in Csor, Hungary
5 room house
Csor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
€131,098
3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€233,400
House in Gardony, Hungary
House
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
€97,032
House in Gardony, Hungary
House
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€63,988
3 room house in Velence, Hungary
3 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€142,663
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€55,072
