Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Esztergom
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Esztergom, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€136,369
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€62,677
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€70,545
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€144,236
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€79,986
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir