Apartments for sale in Erdi jaras, Hungary

26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€111,057
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€150,720
Apartment in Erd, Hungary
Apartment
Erd, Hungary
Area 52 m²
In the frequented area of Érd city, we offer modern apartments and penthouse apartments in t…
€0
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€184,831
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€131,946
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€198,052
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€211,273
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€124,014
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€314,662
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€314,662
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€100,216
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,375
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€147,812
5 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
5 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€404,248
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€86,995
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€171,874
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€86,995
4 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
€702,040
4 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€185,069
1 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€60,553
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€155,744
4 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€184,831
2 room apartment in Diosd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€105,504
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€224,494
4 room apartment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room apartment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
In an ideal environment, in excellent condition, stylishly and tastefully furnished apartmen…
€225,753
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€264,157
