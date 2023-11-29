Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Enyingi jaras, Hungary

22 properties total found
3 room house in Lepseny, Hungary
3 room house
Lepseny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€57,668
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€55,072
2 room house in Lajoskomarom, Hungary
2 room house
Lajoskomarom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€32,781
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€204,553
House in Lepseny, Hungary
House
Lepseny, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
€31,470
4 room house in Kislang, Hungary
4 room house
Kislang, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€115,127
6 room house in Enying, Hungary
6 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€191,179
2 room house in Deg, Hungary
2 room house
Deg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€39,075
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€257,003
2 room house in Enying, Hungary
2 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€46,680
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€110,144
2 room house in Lepseny, Hungary
2 room house
Lepseny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€48,516
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,300
6 room house in Lajoskomarom, Hungary
6 room house
Lajoskomarom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
€117,749
4 room house in Mezoszentgyoergy, Hungary
4 room house
Mezoszentgyoergy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€91,524
2 room house in Enying, Hungary
2 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€57,694
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€70,781
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
€130,862
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 453 m²
€125,879
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€124,568
9 room house in Enying, Hungary
9 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 1
Area 324 m²
€137,208
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€96,769
Properties features in Enyingi jaras, Hungary

