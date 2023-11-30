Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary

2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€116,081
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
€208,000
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
€114,000
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€69,543
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€70,601
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€93,341
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
In Eger, a 55 sqm apartment with a balcony is for sale on the 4th floor in Malomárk Street n…
€66,079
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€317,306
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€85,413
6 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€102,233
Properties features in Egri jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
