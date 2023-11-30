Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Eger

Lands for sale in Eger, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€158,088
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 1 012 m²
€28,695
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
Investors !!! Attention!!! An area of ​​3.25 hectares is looking for its new owner on the w…
€123,520
