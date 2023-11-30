Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Eger, Hungary

apartments
10
houses
6
16 properties total found
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€116,081
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
€208,000
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
€114,000
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
7 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 191 m²
€396,633
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€69,543
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€70,601
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€93,341
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
In Eger, a 55 sqm apartment with a balcony is for sale on the 4th floor in Malomárk Street n…
€66,079
4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Eger, Szederkényi Street, good condition, multi-generational, 5-room, 2-bathroom house for s…
€211,511
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€317,306
4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€84,099
4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€232,691
3 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€92,283
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€85,413
6 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
€190,405
6 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€102,233
Properties features in Eger, Hungary

