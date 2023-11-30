Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dunaujvarosi jaras, Hungary

Dunaujvaros
13
Adony
7
Pusztaszabolcs
6
39 properties total found
3 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€22,476
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€72,716
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€59,495
4 room house in Perkata, Hungary
4 room house
Perkata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€79,062
4 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€131,682
House in Kulcs, Hungary
House
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€31,731
3 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
3 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€121,608
5 room house in Adony, Hungary
5 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€147,812
3 room house in Adony, Hungary
3 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€171,874
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€73,774
3 room house in Adony, Hungary
3 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€132,237
5 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€163,942
4 room house in Ivancsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ivancsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€208,893
7 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
7 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€198,052
4 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
4 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€190,384
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€49,976
4 room house in Baracs, Hungary
4 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Low cost sustainable house 3 minutes from the M6 motorway exit - Kisapostag Kisapostag is lo…
€198,052
House in Adony, Hungary
House
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€50,769
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€55,264
5 room house in Adony, Hungary
5 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€166,586
3 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
3 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€100,480
2 room house in Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€74,038
2 room house in Nagyvenyim, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyvenyim, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€54,206
3 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€67,428
8 room house in Adony, Hungary
8 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
€198,316
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€79,062
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€55,264
House in Kulcs, Hungary
House
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€64,783
6 room house in Perkata, Hungary
6 room house
Perkata, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€116,346
House in Kulcs, Hungary
House
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 1 155 m²
€19,832
