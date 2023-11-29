Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dunakeszi jaras, Hungary

59 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€149,871
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€252,594
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€96,946
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€110,077
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€147,237
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€217,299
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€164,853
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€235,879
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€130,782
6 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€235,879
3 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€131,433
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€178,844
3 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€139,335
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€337,143
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€102,460
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
An apartment on the ground floor is for sale in the Malomárok residential complex, within a …
€182,927
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
€101,406
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
€184,349
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€171,179
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€112,436
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€94,089
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€94,558
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
€47,411
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€49,535
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€68,219
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€76,121
1 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
€39,246
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€68,219
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€205,739
5 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
5 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€244,692
