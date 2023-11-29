Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Debrecen, Hungary

5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€123,256
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€136,369
7 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
€537,608
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€25,963
House in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€78,412
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€128,501
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€238,645
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€167,314
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€180,951
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
€495,648
House in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€77,363
6 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€214,781
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€204,553
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€44,320
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€285,850
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€222,648
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€183,311
7 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
€445,559
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€705,446
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€183,311
House in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
House
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€102,014
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€288,446
4 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€170,435
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€28,821
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€73,429
6 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
€705,446
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€125,617
2 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€48,490
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€91,787
3 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€157,086
Properties features in Debrecen, Hungary

