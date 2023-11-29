Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Debrecen
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Debrecen, Hungary

66 properties total found
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€129,813
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€111,455
1 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€74,714
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€180,951
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€91,524
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€125,617
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€99,654
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€367,147
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€83,657
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€94,147
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€122,994
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€93,360
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€78,150
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€94,147
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€259,625
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€112,740
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€104,899
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€130,862
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€104,637
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€152,104
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€109,882
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
€91,787
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€162,594
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€312,075
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€81,297
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€156,037
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€82,608
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€152,890
1 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€87,853
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€173,083
