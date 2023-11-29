Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

151 property total found
2 room house in Toertel, Hungary
2 room house
Toertel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€22,291
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€136,369
3 room house in Danszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room house
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€83,919
4 room house in Abony, Hungary
4 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€111,455
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€111,980
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€69,151
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€130,213
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€72,804
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€122,645
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 95 m²
€40,447
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€133,083
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€111,947
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€93,680
5 room house in Abony, Hungary
5 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
€143,521
8 room house in Csemo, Hungary
8 room house
Csemo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Beautiful Chateau-Style Property with Equestrian Facilities For Sale, Only 65 km from Budape…
€378,374
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€198,294
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€49,827
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€33,662
4 room house in Cegledbercel, Hungary
4 room house
Cegledbercel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€73,065
7 room house in Cegled, Hungary
7 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€182,663
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€102,291
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€48,275
4 room house in Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
4 room house
Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€86,113
3 room house in Cegledbercel, Hungary
3 room house
Cegledbercel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€51,929
2 room house in Cegled, Hungary
2 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€54,538
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€169,355
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€130,474
6 room house in Abony, Hungary
6 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
€104,118
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
€19,571
3 room house in Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
3 room house
Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€45,666
