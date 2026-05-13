Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Bungalow
  5. Terrace

Terraced Bungalows for sale in Hungary

;
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dunasziget, Hungary
UP UP
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dunasziget, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 1
Where other houses end, quality of life begins here.Just about an hour away from Vienna, one…
$444,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go