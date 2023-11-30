Apartments for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

UAE
Add property
Show properties list
35 properties total found
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
5
3
150 m²
€288,827
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2
1
64 m²
€172,436
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
4
1
192 m²
€345,403
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€132,582
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Remeteszolos, Hungary
3
1
60 m²
€231,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
1
69 m²
€174,296
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2
1
65 m²
€207,619
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3
1
129 m²
€278,979
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3
2
141 m²
€278,979
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Telki, Hungary
4
1
87 m²
€199,244
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
4
1
80 m²
€294,346
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2
1
51 m²
€123,520
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4
2
136 m²
€301,563
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
5
2
148 m²
€324,570
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
4
2
145 m²
€304,220
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3
1
59 m²
€33,212
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3
1
74 m²
€168,198
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2
1
43 m²
€95,925
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€191,300
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€191,300
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2
1
35 m²
€27,332
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Herceghalom, Hungary
2
1
42 m²
For sale is an excellently maintained condominium apartment in the famous and popular reside…
€128,777
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2
1
54 m²
For sale in Biatorbágy, in the quiet cul-de-sac of the green island /Viadukt/ residential pa…
€157,423
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4
1
102 m²
€236,266
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Zsambek, Hungary
3
2
97 m²
€223,125
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2
1
52 m²
€41,787
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
4
2
103 m²
€204,728
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4
2
137 m²
€104,861
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2
86 m²
€91,720
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
3
1
64 m²
€211,929
Recommend
Leave a request
