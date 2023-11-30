Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Budakeszi jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
35 properties total found
5 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€288,827
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€172,436
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
€345,403
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€132,582
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Remeteszolos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€231,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
€174,296
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€207,619
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€278,979
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
€278,979
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Telki, Hungary
4 room apartment
Telki, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€199,244
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€294,346
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€123,520
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€301,563
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€324,570
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€304,220
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€33,212
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€168,198
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€95,925
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€191,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€191,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€27,332
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Herceghalom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Herceghalom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale is an excellently maintained condominium apartment in the famous and popular reside…
€128,777
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
For sale in Biatorbágy, in the quiet cul-de-sac of the green island /Viadukt/ residential pa…
€157,423
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€236,266
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zsambek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zsambek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€223,125
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€41,787
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€204,728
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€104,861
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room apartment
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
€91,720
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€211,929
Leave a request

Properties features in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir