  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Bekescsaba
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bekescsaba, Hungary

17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,527
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€49,667
4 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€60,414
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€48,679
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€52,294
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€51,243
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€48,484
4 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€78,676
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€60,414
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€92,070
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€56,499
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€52,557
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,992
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€57,550
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€31,313
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€47,364
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€104,989
Properties features in Bekescsaba, Hungary

