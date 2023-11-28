Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bekescsaba, Hungary

apartments
17
houses
28
45 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,527
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€49,667
5 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
€175,804
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€52,294
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€86,807
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€86,693
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€91,949
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,573
4 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€60,414
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€53,871
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€48,679
7 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
€144,532
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€33,944
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€47,364
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€20,997
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€26,050
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€52,294
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€51,243
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€88,033
5 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€116,940
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€68,414
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€48,484
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
€60,441
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€36,527
4 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€78,676
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€60,414
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€92,070
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€97,096
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€56,499
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€52,557
