Lands for sale in Balatonfueredi jaras, Hungary

42 properties total found
Plot of land in Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszepezd, Hungary
Area 2 268 m²
€110,000
per month
Plot of land in Tihany, Hungary
Plot of land
Tihany, Hungary
Area 684 m²
€361,083
per month
Plot of land in Balatonakali, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonakali, Hungary
Area 830 m²
€101,714
per month
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 1 249 m²
Would you invest? Would you build? Do you want peace and quiet? A 1249 m2 building plot in…
€99,584
per month
Plot of land in Balatonudvari, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Area 3 840 m²
€122,859
per month
Plot of land in Csopak, Hungary
Plot of land
Csopak, Hungary
Area 1 640 m²
€310,494
per month
Plot of land in Vaszoly, Hungary
Plot of land
Vaszoly, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€535,334
per month
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 3 800 m²
€227,517
per month
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 8 507 m²
€506,131
per month
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€104,123
per month
Plot of land in Balatonudvari, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Area 5 416 m²
€23,648
per month
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 1 114 m²
€53,266
per month
Plot of land in Zanka, Hungary
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
Area 2 832 m²
€152,397
per month
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 1 473 m²
€103,890
per month
Plot of land in Pecsely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsely, Hungary
Area 2 474 m²
€181,142
per month
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 7 926 m²
"In one of the most beautiful hamlets of the Káli-medence, located 6 km away from Lake Balat…
€341,054
per month
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 3 120 m²
€53,266
per month
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 1 911 m²
€15,502
per month
Plot of land in Balatonakali, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonakali, Hungary
Area 2 927 m²
€21,044
per month
Plot of land in Zanka, Hungary
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
Area 650 m²
€39,413
per month
Plot of land in Zanka, Hungary
Plot of land
Zanka, Hungary
Area 650 m²
€65,688
per month
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 897 m²
€189,445
per month
Plot of land in Monoszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 5 759 m²
€97,219
per month
Plot of land in Balatonszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszolos, Hungary
Area 828 m²
€78,563
per month
Plot of land in Balatonudvari, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonudvari, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€104,839
per month
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 3 068 m²
€23,648
per month
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 5 825 m²
€86,446
per month
Plot of land in Doergicse, Hungary
Plot of land
Doergicse, Hungary
Area 2 229 m²
€36,523
per month
Plot of land in Balatoncsicso, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatoncsicso, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€83,818
per month
Plot of land in Balatoncsicso, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatoncsicso, Hungary
Area 4 672 m²
€144,252
per month
