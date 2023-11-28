Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Balatonalmadi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Balatonalmadi, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€269,924
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€269,924
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€252,888
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€299,776
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€275,192
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€392,403
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€200,785
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€611,634
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€449,821
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€271,025
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€239,741
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€649,580
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€234,420
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir