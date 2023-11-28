Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Balatonalmadi, Hungary

apartments
13
houses
16
29 properties total found
9 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 11
Area 480 m²
€1,18M
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€917,044
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
€155,942
6 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€521,554
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€269,924
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€269,924
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€252,888
6 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€246,336
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
€469,137
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€330,230
Villa Villa in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Villa Villa
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 190 m²
This one family house with a total living area of approx.190 m2 is located in 8220 Balatonal…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€299,776
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€130,782
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€198,924
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€275,192
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€611,634
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€200,785
3 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€392,403
3 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€449,821
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€271,025
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€239,741
4 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€649,580
House in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
House
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
€52,418
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€183,199
2 room apartment in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€234,420
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€1,29M
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€260,759
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
€864,889
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€343,335
