  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Balatonalmadi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Balatonalmadi jaras, Hungary

16 properties total found
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€277,643
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€528,579
3 room house in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
€250,936
2 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
2 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 650 m²
€634,612
4 room house in Balatonkenese, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonkenese, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€145,432
3 room house in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€182,451
8 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€277,643
6 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€526,199
5 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€208,893
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€263,761
2 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 858 m²
€396,633
3 room house in Liter, Hungary
3 room house
Liter, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€131,946
Villa in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Villa
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 190 m²
This one family house with a total living area of approx.190 m2 is located in 8220 Balatonal…
€320,000
House in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
House
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
€52,884
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€184,831
2 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€145,168
