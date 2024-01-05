Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

villas
13
cottages
10
townhouses
4
41 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€86,000
2 room house in Máleme, Greece
2 room house
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is a stunning project consisting of 16 luxury apartments for sale in Maleme, Chania, Cr…
€270,000
Villa 2 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 2 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a lovely two bedroom semi-detached villa with a private swimming pool, in a vill…
€200,000
7 room house in Polemarchi, Greece
7 room house
Polemarchi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
This unique villa for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is located in the village of Polemarchi…
€900,000
2 room house in Tavronitis, Greece
2 room house
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This lovely maisonette for sale in Chania, Crete, is near the well-known village of Tavronit…
€267,000
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This gorgeous maisonette for sale in Chania Crete, is close to the renowned village of Tavro…
€258,000
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This gorgeous maisonette for sale in Chania Crete, is close to the renowned village of Tavro…
€229,000
2 room house in Tavronitis, Greece
2 room house
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful two-storey maisonettte is for sale in Chania Crete,  right next to the famous…
€273,000
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury Villa in the Municipality of Platanias. On a plot of 821 sq.m. Villa for sal…
€740,000
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
€850,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Drapanias, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Drapanias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a summer house of 99 sq.m. in western Chania, very near to the beach, in Crete! …
€365,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Kyparissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two bedroom maisonette of 84 sq.m. near Maleme, Chania region, in Crete. The p…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two bedroom maisonette of 84 sq.m. near Maleme, Crete. The property features a…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kyparissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koufos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koufos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€160,000
3 room house in Spilia, Greece
3 room house
Spilia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing house for sale in Chania, Kolymbari, is located in the village of Darmarochori.…
€590,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Kyparissos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 apartments in the Municipality of Platanias.On a plot of 350 sq.m. for sale 2 ind…
€280,000
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
€289,000
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This maisonette complex for sale in Tavronitis is located in the village of Kamisiana and on…
€250,000
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
€350,000
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This is a villa for sale next to the sea in Chania, located in the village of Kamisiana in t…
€650,000
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This seafront apartment for sale in Platanias Chania is located right on the beach of Maleme…
€150,000
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This seafront 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Chania Crete is located right on th…
€190,000
House in Polemarchi, Greece
House
Polemarchi, Greece
This stone house for sale in Chania is located in Platanias region, in the lovely village of…
€55,000
3 room house in Vlacheronitissa, Greece
3 room house
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This house for sale in Crete is located in the charming village of Vlacheronitissa in the Pl…
€165,000
House in Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
These two villas for sale in Chania are located next to the sea in the village of Kamisiana,…
€950,000
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool in Marathokefala, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool
Marathokefala, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a newly built villa on the island of Crete, the area of Chania, only 130 meters fro…
€1,30M
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
Has a magnificent sea and mountain view, close to the village of Koloumbari, Crete. The vill…
€750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€760,000
