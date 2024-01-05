UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Platanias Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece
houses
41
Clear all
42 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
3
1
144 m²
1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
4
90 m²
1/3
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€86,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house
Máleme, Greece
2
2
This is a stunning project consisting of 16 luxury apartments for sale in Maleme, Chania, Cr…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
2
1
62 m²
2
For sale is a lovely two bedroom semi-detached villa with a private swimming pool, in a vill…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
7 room house
Polemarchi, Greece
7
5
This unique villa for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is located in the village of Polemarchi…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Tavronitis, Greece
2
2
This lovely maisonette for sale in Chania, Crete, is near the well-known village of Tavronit…
€267,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tavronitis, Greece
1
1
This gorgeous maisonette for sale in Chania Crete, is close to the renowned village of Tavro…
€258,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tavronitis, Greece
1
1
This gorgeous maisonette for sale in Chania Crete, is close to the renowned village of Tavro…
€229,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Tavronitis, Greece
2
2
This beautiful two-storey maisonettte is for sale in Chania Crete, right next to the famous…
€273,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
4
2
210 m²
1
For sale luxury Villa in the Municipality of Platanias. On a plot of 821 sq.m. Villa for sal…
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kyparissos, Greece
4
4
262 m²
2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas, on the big le…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Drapanias, Greece
4
2
99 m²
2
For sale is a summer house of 99 sq.m. in western Chania, very near to the beach, in Crete! …
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Kyparissos, Greece
3
2
84 m²
2
For sale is a two bedroom maisonette of 84 sq.m. near Maleme, Chania region, in Crete. The p…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
3
2
84 m²
2
For sale is a two bedroom maisonette of 84 sq.m. near Maleme, Crete. The property features a…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kyparissos, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koufos, Greece
6
2
180 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room house
Spilia, Greece
3
2
This amazing house for sale in Chania, Kolymbari, is located in the village of Darmarochori.…
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with mountain view
Kyparissos, Greece
3
230 m²
1
For sale 2 apartments in the Municipality of Platanias.On a plot of 350 sq.m. for sale 2 ind…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Tavronitis, Greece
4
1
198 m²
1
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This maisonette complex for sale in Tavronitis is located in the village of Kamisiana and on…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
3
173 m²
1
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This is a villa for sale next to the sea in Chania, located in the village of Kamisiana in t…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This seafront apartment for sale in Platanias Chania is located right on the beach of Maleme…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tavronitis, Greece
This seafront 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Chania Crete is located right on th…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Polemarchi, Greece
This stone house for sale in Chania is located in Platanias region, in the lovely village of…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
3
1
This house for sale in Crete is located in the charming village of Vlacheronitissa in the Pl…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Tavronitis, Greece
These two villas for sale in Chania are located next to the sea in the village of Kamisiana,…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool
Marathokefala, Greece
5
207 m²
2
For sale a newly built villa on the island of Crete, the area of Chania, only 130 meters fro…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool
Tavronitis, Greece
5
284 m²
3
Has a magnificent sea and mountain view, close to the village of Koloumbari, Crete. The vill…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Tavronitis, Greece
6
3
190 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
