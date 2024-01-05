Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Platanias Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 2 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a lovely two bedroom semi-detached villa with a private swimming pool, in a vill…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury Villa in the Municipality of Platanias. On a plot of 821 sq.m. Villa for sal…
€740,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
€289,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool in Marathokefala, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool
Marathokefala, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a newly built villa on the island of Crete, the area of Chania, only 130 meters fro…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 3
Has a magnificent sea and mountain view, close to the village of Koloumbari, Crete. The vill…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
€960,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Fournes, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Fournes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€720,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 184 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€335,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir