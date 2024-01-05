Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Platanias Municipality
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Drapanias, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Drapanias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a summer house of 99 sq.m. in western Chania, very near to the beach, in Crete! …
€365,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two bedroom maisonette of 84 sq.m. near Maleme, Crete. The property features a…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Kyparissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two bedroom maisonette of 84 sq.m. near Maleme, Chania region, in Crete. The p…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kyparissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir