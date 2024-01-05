Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

10 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€86,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koufos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koufos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€160,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view in Kyparissos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 apartments in the Municipality of Platanias.On a plot of 350 sq.m. for sale 2 ind…
€280,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€760,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Marathokefala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€367,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Koufos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Koufos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€370,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Kyparissos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€405,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 rooms with sea view in Máleme, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms with sea view
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a two floor villa type building with an attic. The property is consisted of five be…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Manoliopoulo, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Manoliopoulo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 158 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece

