New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece

About the complex

We offer functional apartments with large windows in a residence with a roof-top garden.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Central antenna
  • Security door
  • LED lighting
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Pharmacy - 400 meters
  • School - 110 meters
  • Supermarket - 600 meters
  • Grove - 800 meters
  • Stadium - 1.1 km
New building location
Athens, Greece

