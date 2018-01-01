New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece

The project is a gated residential complex of luxury class. Includes 10 residences: flats, duplexes, triplexes and penthouses. Parking space, storage space, private garden and terrace, and jacuzzi are available for each flat. Some have private swimming pools and roof terrace access.
The project is ideal for Athens residents and expats, as well as families with young children. It is a complex with leisure infrastructure and a monitored security system. The project has common spaces for parents and children such as a children's playground, gym and sauna. Various premium public schools and kindergartens can be found close to the complex.
Features of the flats
First building: 2 three storey ground floor flats with private swimming pools, 1 ground floor apartment with private pool, 1 apartment on the first floor, 1 penthouse with exclusive access to the roof terrace.
Second building: 1 flat on the ground floor with private swimming pool, 2 flats on the 1st floor, 2 penthouses with exclusive access to the roof terrace.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Kifisia is a northern suburb of Athens. It is characterised by beautiful 19th century towers and mansions, eco-friendly and green areas with picturesque parks. Various amenities can be found within 15-20 minutes drive from the complex: Thanopoulos supermarket, children's park, wellness centre, forest, Syggrou park, sports grounds, international schools and kindergartens.
Distance to other facilities (by car):
Athens city centre - 30 min
Port of Piraeus - 40 min
Athens Riviera - 40 min
Athens International Airport - 40 min
The new residential complex includes 14 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 7 duplexes with 3 bedrooms. The apartments have covered verandas and a space in two-level parking lot. There are also 7 storage rooms in the building.
Facilities and equipment in the house
panoramic windows with double glazing
parquet floors
equipped kitchen and bathrooms
built-in wardrobes
air ventilation system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Paleo Faliro is one of the most modern areas of the capital with numberless influences from different cultures. Located within 8 km from the center of Athens, the recently rebuilt Marina Flisvos is the first high standard marina in Greece with the ability to serve a large number of mega — yachts. Apart from hosting private luxury yachts, Marina Flisvos is the home to a number of restaurants, café, bars that are daily full of people of all ages who enjoy the view of the boats and Kastella in the background, as Piraeus is only 7 km away. Only a few meters away is located the park of Flisvos, a lush green area full of playgrounds, paths for walking and of course an open air cinema for romantic summer nights. One of the biggest advantages of living in Paleo Faliro lies in the unique combination of proximity to the city center and the resort atmosphere of the area, as the famous beaches of Mpatis, Flisvos and Eden are in just few minutes’ walk away. The access to the area is extremely easy because it is served by a variety of bus lines and of course by the historic tram. Moreover, there is direct access from the international airport ”Venizelos“ (which is 35 km away) via the express bus line X95.
We offer apartments with storerooms.
The residence features swimming pools and an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating
Oak floors
Daikin heat pump
Daikin air conditioning
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Voula is the southern suburb of Athens, located on the coast and 16 km from the city center.