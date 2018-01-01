New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece

Alas, Greece

from €378,000

The new residential complex includes 14 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 7 duplexes with 3 bedrooms. The apartments have covered verandas and a space in two-level parking lot. There are also 7 storage rooms in the building. Facilities and equipment in the house panoramic windows with double glazing parquet floors equipped kitchen and bathrooms built-in wardrobes air ventilation system Location and nearby infrastructure Paleo Faliro is one of the most modern areas of the capital with numberless influences from different cultures. Located within 8 km from the center of Athens, the recently rebuilt Marina Flisvos is the first high standard marina in Greece with the ability to serve a large number of mega — yachts. Apart from hosting private luxury yachts, Marina Flisvos is the home to a number of restaurants, café, bars that are daily full of people of all ages who enjoy the view of the boats and Kastella in the background, as Piraeus is only 7 km away. Only a few meters away is located the park of Flisvos, a lush green area full of playgrounds, paths for walking and of course an open air cinema for romantic summer nights. One of the biggest advantages of living in Paleo Faliro lies in the unique combination of proximity to the city center and the resort atmosphere of the area, as the famous beaches of Mpatis, Flisvos and Eden are in just few minutes’ walk away. The access to the area is extremely easy because it is served by a variety of bus lines and of course by the historic tram. Moreover, there is direct access from the international airport ”Venizelos“ (which is 35 km away) via the express bus line X95.