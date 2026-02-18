Apart hotel Alliance Privilege

Alliance Privilege is a completed large-scale project by Alliance, which is located in the historic and world-renowned Batumi Boulevard, on the most prestigious seaside spot in the city.

The first 12 floors of the 54-storey multifunctional complex incorporates the world-famous 5-star hotel Marriott, while the other floors includes high-end investment apartments.

Alliance Privilege offers stunning views of the sea and the city from all floors.

The complex boasts modern infrastructure and all other conditions that ensure comfortable living:

• Local, 2-level underground parking

• Spa and Wellness Center

• Swimming pool

• Lounge

• Luxury Restaurant, lobby and bar

• Fitness Center

• Private beach

• Casino