Batumi, Georgia
from
$174,000
28/11/2024
$174,000
19/11/2024
$177,250
25/10/2024
$135,000
25/10/2024
$5,000
11 1
ID: 22399
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    54

About the complex

Alliance Privilege is a completed large-scale project by Alliance, which is located in the historic and world-renowned Batumi Boulevard, on the most prestigious seaside spot in the city.

The first 12 floors of the 54-storey multifunctional complex incorporates the world-famous 5-star hotel Marriott, while the other floors includes high-end investment apartments.

Alliance Privilege offers stunning views of the sea and the city from all floors.

The complex boasts modern infrastructure and all other conditions that ensure comfortable living:

• Local, 2-level underground parking
• Spa and Wellness Center
• Swimming pool
• Lounge
• Luxury Restaurant, lobby and bar
• Fitness Center
• Private beach
• Casino

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 31.0 – 58.5
Price per m², USD 5,000 – 7,000
Apartment price, USD 177,250 – 386,050

Batumi, Georgia
Video Review of apart-hotel Alliance Privilege

Similar complexes
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$39,500
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,460
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$2,800
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,130
Other complexes
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Show all Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
Real Palace Blue – a new, multi-storey premium-class residential building, located in the most developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 180 meters from the sea. The complex is located by the sea, on a new boulevard where tourism, business and everyday life combine. Here you can choose apa…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
1 real estate property 1
Reverance is more than just a name - it's an approach that reflects our attitude toward space, comfort, and aesthetics. This project was created with the idea that every detail should embody elegance, functional calm, and sophistication. Our vision is to create a living space where the en…
Developer
Otium Development
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 29
Area 31–127 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Tbilisi Gardens in Tbilisi is a unique project from developer Quadrum Global.The new building is located in the Saburtalo district, in the center of the quarter. The complex is located near Sergo Zakariadze and Mikhail Asatin streets, Vazha Pshavela Avenue, as well as 1st Vazha Pshavela Lane…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 81.0
184,000 – 275,000
Apartment 2 rooms
127.0
432,000 – 510,000
Apartment 3 rooms
127.0
464,000
Agency
sisnogroup
