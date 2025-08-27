  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Mira Verde

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$173,000
from
$5,000/m²
28/01/2026
$173,000
28/01/2026
$5,000
28/01/2026
$175,000
28/01/2026
$4,730
;
TOP TOP
5
ID: 33222
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Nadzaladevi (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Amidst pristine nature, where tranquility becomes luxury, a unique development project is being born—a space in which every detail reflects a high standard of living. Elegant apartments, private townhouses, and exclusive villas harmoniously coexist here, offering freedom of choice without compromise.

This world is created for those who value space, privacy, and aesthetics. Architecture blends into the natural landscape, and modern technology seamlessly enhances your comfort. Morning light, panoramic views, clean air, and a sense of absolute tranquility become part of everyday life.

The project embodies a luxury lifestyle philosophy: a gated community, sophisticated infrastructure, high-quality service, and the atmosphere of a secluded resort. Here, each residence is a personal space of strength, inspiration, and status.

Apartments for a dynamic lifestyle.
Townhouses for a balance between family and privacy.
Villas for those who embrace absolute exclusivity.

This is a place where nature and architecture speak the same language.
A world you don't just invest in—you move into.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

