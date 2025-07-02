Residential complex Ortachala

The residential complex is a modern project in the very center of Tbilisi, aiming to create a healthy and safe living environment according to the highest standards. The project includes two towers with heights of 24 and 28 floors, with a total number of 704 apartment units. The total area of the property is designed to ensure maximum comfort: 6,600 m² is allocated for a landscaped courtyard, allowing for the creation of a full-fledged space for relaxation and an active lifestyle.
Layouts (without finishing):
1-bedroom apartment, area from 53.3 m², price from $103,800
2-bedroom apartment, area from 101.2 m², price from $177,400
3-bedroom apartment, area from 123.3 m², price from $200,600
Apartments are delivered in a "without finishing" state, which includes aluminum windows, an iron entrance door, floor screed, utility wiring, plastered walls, and balcony finishing with porcelain stoneware.
Complex infrastructure:
Lobby
Cafe
Shop
Pharmacy
Sports zone
Tennis court
Running and bicycle paths
Playgrounds
Recreational zones
Three-level underground parking
A high level of service and security is ensured by a 24/7 concierge service, security, cleaning services for common areas and elevators, garden maintenance, and fire safety system maintenance.