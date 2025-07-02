  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Ortachala

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$103,800
12
ID: 33207
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    28

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The residential complex is a modern project in the very center of Tbilisi, aiming to create a healthy and safe living environment according to the highest standards. The project includes two towers with heights of 24 and 28 floors, with a total number of 704 apartment units. The total area of the property is designed to ensure maximum comfort: 6,600 m² is allocated for a landscaped courtyard, allowing for the creation of a full-fledged space for relaxation and an active lifestyle.

 

Layouts (without finishing):

  • 1-bedroom apartment, area from 53.3 m², price from $103,800

  • 2-bedroom apartment, area from 101.2 m², price from $177,400

  • 3-bedroom apartment, area from 123.3 m², price from $200,600

 

Apartments are delivered in a "without finishing" state, which includes aluminum windows, an iron entrance door, floor screed, utility wiring, plastered walls, and balcony finishing with porcelain stoneware.

 

Complex infrastructure:

  • Lobby

  • Cafe

  • Shop

  • Pharmacy

  • Sports zone

  • Tennis court

  • Running and bicycle paths

  • Playgrounds

  • Recreational zones

  • Three-level underground parking

 

A high level of service and security is ensured by a 24/7 concierge service, security, cleaning services for common areas and elevators, garden maintenance, and fire safety system maintenance.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.3
Price per m², USD 1,947
Apartment price, USD 103,800
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 101.2
Price per m², USD 1,753
Apartment price, USD 177,400
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 123.3
Price per m², USD 1,627
Apartment price, USD 200,600

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
You are viewing
Residential complex Ortachala
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$103,800
