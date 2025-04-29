Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Vuorela
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vuorela, Finland

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Siilinjarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Siilinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright townhouse apartment in Vuorela area! Stylish Epoq kitchen with plenty of storage spac…
$147,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go