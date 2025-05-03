Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Vaasa sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Vaasa sub-region, Finland

Vaasa
17
Korsholm
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$155,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vaasa sub-region

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Vaasa sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go