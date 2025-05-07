Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tuusula, Finland

4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tuusula, Finland
1 room apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
$65,960
1 bedroom apartment in Tuusula, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
$95,528
1 bedroom apartment in Tuusula, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to enjoy this neat duo!The courtyard is green and peaceful. Here you can enjoy yours…
$112,277
4 bedroom apartment in Tuusula, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
A functional family apartment in the sought-after, prestigious and child-friendly Puustellin…
$565,921
