Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Turku sub-region
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Turku sub-region, Finland

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 243 m² in Turku sub-region, Finland
Office 243 m²
Turku sub-region, Finland
Area 243 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$338,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go