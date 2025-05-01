Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Turku, Finland

1 BHK
12
2 BHK
6
3 BHK
6
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/8
Wonderful renovated sauna triangle in the lighthouse beach with sea views.The surfaces of th…
$243,411
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse square in a prime location in Teräsrautela! This is a home whose layout works. In …
$286,432
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$181,362
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,194
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Restored from the prison's travel cells, a high standard and quiet apartment with a balcony …
$230,957
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$315,859
