Terraced Houses for sale in Fell Lapland sub-region, Finland

Kittila
11
Sirkka
5
Kolari
4
Muonio
3
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$526,447
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
This sled cabin for sale combines traditional Lapland style with modern comfort. The spaciou…
$198,125
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Property types in Fell Lapland sub-region

Properties features in Fell Lapland sub-region, Finland

