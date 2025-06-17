Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Torne Valley sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Torne Valley sub-region, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kauliranta, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kauliranta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$91,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Torne Valley sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go